As Anheuser (BUD) Shares Rose, Shareholder St James Investment Company Cut Position by $8.34 Million; Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) Share Price Declined While D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Its Position by $436,904

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 100,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 461,277 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73M, down from 561,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 1.72 million shares traded or 48.73% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 4,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,076 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 21,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $100.38. About 161,934 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 29,147 shares to 51,077 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 24,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,290 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Investments. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv stated it has 8,600 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Llc invested in 377,291 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 1.32 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,949 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Co has 3,834 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 6,019 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 21,894 shares. City Holding invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 235,583 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). King Luther Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 28,456 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 5,700 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 1,200 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $11.45 million activity. Boyle Joseph P also sold $2.16 million worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider Bragdon Peter J sold $1.83 million. Cusick Thomas B. had sold 22,115 shares worth $2.37M. 7,706 shares were sold by GEORGE EDWARD S, worth $811,596 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 735 shares. Diversified Tru Comm reported 2,921 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 156,699 shares in its portfolio. 3,555 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Com. Webster Comml Bank N A accumulated 3,135 shares. Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.4% or 30,000 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 51 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Prns invested in 17,090 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.61M shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com reported 983,599 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 538,312 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Com. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Eqis Capital Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,773 shares.

