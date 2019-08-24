As Anheuser (BUD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Cut by $1.08 Million Its Position; Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $499,000

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.00 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN 1Q LOSS PER SHR 89C, EST. LOSS 82C; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 19/04/2018 – Rowan Provides Fleet Status Report Update; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 28,367 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 54,860 shares. 6,308 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Chevy Chase Trust has 2,380 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 68,031 shares or 0.04% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 234,468 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 11,889 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 1,811 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 112,544 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 1,334 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 0.01% or 557 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 337 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 181 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trecora Res (NYSE:TREC) by 62,131 shares to 690,013 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 104,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

