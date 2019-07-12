As Anheuser (BUD) Share Value Rose, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.08 Million; All-Stars Investment LTD Cut Yy (YY) Holding as Stock Price Declined

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.28. About 102,436 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 533,278 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Anheuser-Busch InBev Show Craft Beer the Way Back to Growth? – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Dow Futures Point to Another High Today – Schaeffers Research” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Anheuser-Busch, FedEx Corporation, EQT Corporation, and Sunlands Technology Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AB InBev preps largest IPO of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 19.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,420 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. Whittier Company reported 3,981 shares. 141,470 were accumulated by First Foundation. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.57% or 6.25M shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt reported 9,805 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.04% or 10,992 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 11,240 are owned by Driehaus Capital Limited Liability. 7 are owned by Nordea Investment Management Ab. Stephens Ar holds 20,047 shares. Advisor Limited Liability owns 2,865 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Farmers Bancorporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 236 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 4,491 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.