As Anheuser (BUD) Share Value Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Lifted by $922,130 Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Blue Edge Capital Has Cut by $657.23 Million Its Position

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 billion, down from 19,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 11,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,421 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 79,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.55M shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 249 shares to 3,716 shares, valued at $964.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 4,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Us Divid Grow (DGRW).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa Spn Adr (NYSE:ABEV) by 86,000 shares to 262,400 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,910 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

