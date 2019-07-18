As Anheuser (BUD) Share Value Rose, Check Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Winslow Capital Management Has Raised Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $35.09 Million; Share Value Declined

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 272,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.94M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 2.63M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/04/2018 – LILLY REPORTS ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA PHASE 3 RANGE STUDY; 04/04/2018 – Lilly’s Cyramza succeeds in late-stage liver cancer trial; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Liver Cancer Treatment — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly to Incur Approximately 5c/Share Research and Development Chg to 2Q Earnings on Sigilon Transactio; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q EPS $1.16; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – SCHEDULE 14A; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 2.18 million shares traded or 65.90% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 19.77 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorp has 6,047 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Foundation, a California-based fund reported 141,470 shares. 1 were accumulated by Maplelane Cap Ltd. Ally Fincl holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 70,000 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,767 shares. 6 were reported by Cap. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 2,037 shares in its portfolio. 68 are held by Capital Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blackrock Incorporated owns 735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd accumulated 2,900 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 1,884 shares. Citigroup reported 770,396 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 9,460 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation holds 0.35% or 11.02M shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 5,414 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership has 1.52% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 4,976 were reported by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 600,783 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan & Co has invested 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Minnesota-based Accredited Inc has invested 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Leavell Inv reported 4,863 shares stake. Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.55% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Motco owns 0.59% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 45,587 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 15,850 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Lsv Asset has invested 0.16% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $129.01 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 11,514 shares to 482,149 shares, valued at $565.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,694 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).