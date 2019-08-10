As Anheuser (BUD) Market Value Rose, Highland Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $493,850; Whitnell & Co Has Cut Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $380,268

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 5,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 30,902 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 24,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 1.06M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 23,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 25,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67M shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AB InBev SA (BUD) IV flat after AB InBev says not proceeding at this time with IPO of Budweiser Brewing APAC – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PYX BUD TEVA RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HL, BUD, CTST and NFLX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – BUD, TEVA & HSDT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 536,518 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Welch & Forbes Llc reported 0.11% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Parkside Bancorp & reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 16,301 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 248,725 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 0% or 209,143 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd Com invested 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 2,752 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 122 shares. Da Davidson & reported 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Lc holds 100 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 88,239 shares to 151,714 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,710 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,552 shares to 22,685 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).