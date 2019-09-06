As Anheuser (BUD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Boosted as Market Value Declined

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 4.47M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 03/05/2018 – TEVA HAS NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY TO REDUCE DEBT: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 326,214 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.97B for 15.53 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 52,254 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta stated it has 10,445 shares. Mai Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 71 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc. Pictet Bancorp & Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 3,200 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 13,954 shares. Natl Asset Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moody National Bank & Trust Division reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 148,137 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks reported 90,421 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 0.04% or 12,000 shares. Hikari Power stated it has 123,800 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Ptnrs stated it has 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hexavest has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

