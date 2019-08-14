As Anglogold Ashanti LTD (Call) (AU) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $309,400; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Lowered Stake by $305,190

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 8,430 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 11,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 1.53M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 2.26 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 14/03/2018 – MALI’S INDUSTRIAL GOLD PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 59.3 TONNES IN 2018, FROM 49.6 TONNES IN 2017 – MINES MINISTRY; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH GOVT ON ISSUES EXISTING IN AGREEMENT ONCE NEW MINING CODE HAS BEEN SIGNED; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS IN FULL SUPPORT OF RANDGOLD RE; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J – PRODUCTION, COSTS AND CAPITAL REMAIN ON-TRACK TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Miners threaten Congo with legal action over mining code; 25/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNITS IN PURE GOLD MINING INC; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN TO STAY IN ROLE UNTIL AUG. 30; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – RANDGOLD RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESIGNATION OF SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN, WITH LAST FIVE YEARS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 848,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

