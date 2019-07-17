As Anglogold Ashanti LTD (Call) (AU) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $309,400; Capital Growth Management LP Raised Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holding by $780,000

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 1.59 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 2.50M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Updates On Drc Mining Code Discussions; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 23/05/2018 – Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti to cut South Africa jobs as costs rise; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE TO ENSURE VIABILITY OF RETAINED ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S AMCU SAYS IT RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ANGLOGOLD TUESDAY; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD – CONSULTATION WITH ORGANISED LABOUR GROUPS, FACILITATED BY CCMA, WILL BE AIMED AT SAFELY ENSURING OVERALL VIABILITY OF CO’S REMAINING ASSETS IN SOUTH AFRICA; 08/05/2018 – Correct: AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233M; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS TO JOIN VEDANTA

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares to 848,533 shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI).

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merger Mania Could Be Golden For Miner ETFs – Benzinga” on February 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AngloGold Ashanti: Time To Exit South Africa – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AngloGold Ashanti Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 150,000 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $42.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.14M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

