As Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Stock Price Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Lifted Position; Boston Partners Cut Its Nordstrom (JWN) Position by $233.09 Million as Shares Declined

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 83.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 5.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.55M, down from 6.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 12.62% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 11.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains 2018 Net Sales View of $15.2B-$15.4; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 03/04/2018 – Nordstrom, Inc. Selects CallidusCloud for OrientDB Enterprise Edition; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 165.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 585,741 shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SOUTH AFRICA’S NUM UNION SEEKS UP TO 37 PCT PAY HIKE FROM GOLD PRODUCERS OVER TWO YEARS – DOCUMENT; 14/03/2018 – MALI’S INDUSTRIAL GOLD PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 59.3 TONNES IN 2018, FROM 49.6 TONNES IN 2017 – MINES MINISTRY; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Is Upbeat on Africa Even as Mine Uncertainty Persists; 23/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S AMCU SAYS IT RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ANGLOGOLD TUESDAY; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESTRUCTURING WILL AFFECT EMPLOYEES ACROSS DIFFERENT CATEGORIES & LEVELS, REGION’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 11/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: CEO TO EXERCISE ALL VESTED SHARE AWARDS SINCE 2010; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESIGNATION OF SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN, WITH LAST FIVE YEARS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450Moz; 15/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Ready For Engagement With The Drc Government

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Zonte Metals discovers a new target and starts detailed ground gravity survey in preparation for the upcoming drill program – Junior Mining Network” on August 06, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Brokerage Boosts Gold Stock Price Targets After Recent Rise – Schaeffers Research” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “White Gold Corp. Identifies Multiple New High-Priority Gold Targets on the JP Ross & White Gold Properties through Detailed Soil Exploration Program – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares to 583,000 shares, valued at $144.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.46 million shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 14.23M shares to 15.85M shares, valued at $844.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 58,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttec Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 38,436 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 929,173 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mengis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 145,650 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 155,417 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 243,400 shares. Prudential Fin reported 104,031 shares stake. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 61,265 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 44,759 are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Llc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 17,401 shares. British Columbia Investment invested 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 22,733 shares. Willis Investment Counsel invested in 0.17% or 131,826 shares.