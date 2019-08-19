As Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lpl Financial Trimmed Its Position; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Raised by $343,577 Its Stake

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 47.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 23,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 26,105 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342,000, down from 49,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 456,497 shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Intends to Appoint New CEO Before Mr. Venkatakrishnan’s Departure; 29/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Limited Issues Its 2017 Suite Of Annual Reports And A No Change Statement; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa’s NUM union seeks 37 pct pay hike from gold miners over two years; 15/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Announces Change To The Board Of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Paulson keeps stake in gold investments during 1st qtr -filing; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Working Group Statement: Settlement Of The Silicosis And Tb Class Action; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – JSE: ANG – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPANY LEADERSHIP CHANGE AND CEO SEARCH; 29/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD:MINERS PROPOSE LINKING SLIDING SCALE OF ROYALTY RATES

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,851 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, up from 28,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $247.11. About 177,419 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 1.83 million shares to 8.58M shares, valued at $504.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (REZ) by 21,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

