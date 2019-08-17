As Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Boosted Position; Shufro Rose & Co Maintains Holding in Alleghany Del (Y)

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 33,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 259,565 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 226,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 3.86M shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 13/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Beneficial Interest In Anglogold Ashanti Securities; 14/05/2018 – Congo mining regulations committee completes work, miners say; 23/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S AMCU SAYS IT RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ANGLOGOLD TUESDAY; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti Backs 2018 View; 10/04/2018 – FEATURE-Colombia pro-mining referendum will not soothe global miners; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold maintains production guidance, in talks with Tanzania; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE, CEO; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $750.67. About 69,073 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 24,900 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 371,257 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Jane Street Llc owns 1,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has 199 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 53,672 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 462 shares. Bowen Hanes Incorporated reported 461 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 16,190 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,517 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,276 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amg National Retail Bank accumulated 1,522 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Citadel Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,766 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Anchor Cap Advisors Llc reported 0.57% stake.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 18,227 shares to 291,928 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 11,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,348 shares, and cut its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF).