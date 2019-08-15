As Anglogold Ashanti LTD Adr (AU) Shares Rose, Agf Investments Cut Stake; As Realty Income (O) Stock Price Declined, Davidson D A & Company Decreased Stake

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 4,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 127,438 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, down from 132,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 532,750 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. Adr (AU) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 40,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 83,693 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 124,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 2.28 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti’s CEO quits to take top job at Vedanta Re; 08/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Updates On Drc Mining Code Discussions; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE* REMAINS UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Reaches Settlement Over Silicosis and Tb Class Action; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J – PRODUCTION, COSTS AND CAPITAL REMAIN ON-TRACK TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 16/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Results Of The 74th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31,145 shares to 243,122 shares, valued at $86.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp. by 70,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 595,586 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Management owns 98,677 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 190,390 shares. Country National Bank reported 116 shares stake. 43,340 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. 3,360 are owned by Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Eagle Asset stated it has 38,597 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Corp has 0.04% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Japan-based Daiwa has invested 1.35% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Edge Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd owns 10,618 shares. Private Asset holds 0.35% or 26,345 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.04% or 131,304 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,621 shares to 36,262 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 8,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).