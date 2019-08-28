As Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (AU) Valuation Rose, Lesa Sroufe & Co Trimmed Position by $394,875; Oaktree Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Position by $37.93 Million; Stock Price Declined

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored (AU) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 30,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 229,503 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 259,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti F Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 1.07 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Mr. Venkatakrishnan Has Accepted Offer to Become CEO of Vedanta Re; 15/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Announces Change To The Board Of Directors; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESTRUCTURING WILL AFFECT EMPLOYEES ACROSS DIFFERENT CATEGORIES & LEVELS, REGION’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS, CO HAS CONSIDERED VARIOUS OPTIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED SALES AND SERVICES REDUCTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice In Terms Of Section 45(5)(a) Of The Companies Act 71 Of 2008, As Amended; 08/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-AngloGold says owed $150 mln in taxes by Tanzania and DRC; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SOUTH AFRICA COO CHRIS SHEPPARD COMMENTS ON JOB CUTS; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Resigns as CEO; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 18/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Independent Non-Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 956,079 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Prn) by 9.33M shares to 18.25 million shares, valued at $18.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco H (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv (Prn).

