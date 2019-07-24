As Angiodynamics Com (ANGO) Valuation Declined, Holder Teton Advisors Decreased Its Position; Oak Associates LTD Has Raised Its Hollysys Automation Technologs (HOLI) Holding by $690,700; Market Valuation Declined

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologs (HOLI) by 205.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 34,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,375 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 16,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technologs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 64,657 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 12.40% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc Com (ANGO) by 53.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 20,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 38,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 125,940 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 0.56% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 2,815 shares to 14,605 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,870 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Entertainment Inc by 25,393 shares to 592,210 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO).