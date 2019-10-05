As Angiodynamics (ANGO) Stock Value Rose, Foundry Partners Cut Its Stake; Cypress Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $654,978 as Share Price Declined

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 29,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 258,192 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 287,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 899,273 shares traded or 318.75% up from the average. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 3,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,606 were reported by Capstone Invest Advsr Lc. Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 51,057 were accumulated by Light Street Capital Management Limited Com. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited owns 4,200 shares. Reliant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.87% or 2,006 shares. Kames Public Ltd owns 3.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 70,311 shares. Howard Mngmt reported 18,859 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 1,345 shares. Creative Planning reported 98,441 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has invested 2.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,918 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Limited Liability Com. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Comml Bank Of Newtown owns 181 shares. Advisory Alpha holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 308 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 142 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 9,615 shares to 6,512 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,920 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

