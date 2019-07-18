As Angiodynamics (ANGO) Stock Price Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Upped by $386,166 Its Position; Fagan Associates Raised Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $422,466

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 104.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 17,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,293 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 16,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 62,852 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 0.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 3.91 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, South Texas Money Management Limited has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Augustine Asset Mngmt has 1.59% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 35,782 shares. Johnson Group owns 10,568 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Levin Strategies Lp reported 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 1.61 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Syntal Cap Prtn Llc owns 20,725 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Dana Inv Advisors holds 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 3,454 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Schafer Cullen owns 1.99M shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 100,000 shares. First City Cap Mngmt stated it has 5,449 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 411,199 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com reported 9,170 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs reported 1.92% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,684 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,038 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 687,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 0.47% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 568,300 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 15,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 0% or 3,206 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 16,356 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 133,670 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System has 147,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 110,139 shares. Teton Advisors Incorporated holds 0.04% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. American Interest Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Connecticut-based Thb Asset has invested 1.16% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 120,162 shares.