As Andersons (ANDE) Valuation Declined, Walthausen & Company Trimmed Stake by $1.68 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Cut Holding

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 305,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 357,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 61,382 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 11/05/2018 – Andersons Declares Dividend of 16.5c; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q REV. $635.7M, EST. $815.0M; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC. ETHANOL HEAD IRMEN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 06/03/2018 – ICM, Inc. and The Andersons, Inc.Revolutionize the Ethanol Industry with ELEMENT; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES INVESTMENT ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 1 YR OF STARTUP; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 14/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 300 Of Andersons Inc; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MLN-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 15.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Llc owns 7,296 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc has 17,280 shares. Barnett And Communications Incorporated accumulated 1,164 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guild Investment Management holds 3.92% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 70,760 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) holds 2,135 shares. Cutter And Comm Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 44,313 shares. Cincinnati Corporation owns 394,000 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 178,222 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cipher Capital Lp holds 43,634 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com accumulated 792,038 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Capstone Investment Lc holds 0.07% or 173,764 shares. Wharton Business Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 10,331 shares. Argi Inv Service Lc holds 0.04% or 14,915 shares. Indiana & Mngmt Co owns 0.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,798 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 26,950 shares to 182,041 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ncr Corp. (NYSE:NCR) by 53,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,323 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ANDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 6.55% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 6,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 12,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Management invested 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Deprince Race & Zollo has 0.77% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 869,147 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) or 5,773 shares. Corecommodity Management Lc has invested 0.26% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). 6,435 are owned by Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh. Parkside Bank And owns 21 shares. Dean Mngmt holds 1.42% or 26,265 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Finance Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 295 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 199,390 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Company invested 0.02% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). 67 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd.

