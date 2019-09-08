As Andersons (ANDE) Stock Price Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Position; As Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (CTO) Stock Rose, Boston Partners Has Lowered by $1.27 Million Its Holding

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (CTO) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 21,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 50,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 10,039 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS, Glass-Lewis Concluded None of Wintergreen Nominees Have Relevant Real-Estate Operating Experience; 13/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – ISS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTO); 27/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Completes Sale of Remaining Four Self-Developed Properties for $11.43MM; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.96; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $34.86 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF $1.88 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT 6% VS YEAR-END 2017; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of Delivering Shareholder Value; 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 13/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote for Company’s Board Nominees

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 60,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 24,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 85,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 335,583 shares traded or 115.38% up from the average. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 14/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 300 Of Andersons Inc; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. EPS 7C; 23/03/2018 – Andersons Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ICM, Inc. and The Andersons, Inc.Revolutionize the Ethanol Industry with ELEMENT; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MLN-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q REV. $635.7M, EST. $815.0M; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES INVESTMENT ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 1 YR OF STARTUP; 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Acquisition of Two Single-Tenant Retail Properties in Separate Transactions for $7.6 Million – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 4 Acres for $935000 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Tomoka Acquires Single-Tenant Retail Property Leased to 24 Hour Fitness in Falls Church, VA for $21.3 Million and Sells Multi-Tenant Property in Winter Park, FL for $18.3 Million – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Closing of $3.3 Million Land Transaction and Other Land Updates – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Closing of $3.8 Million Land Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 528,189 shares to 4.16M shares, valued at $710.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI) by 352,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Analysts await Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.22 earnings per share, up 6,340.00% or $3.17 from last year’s $0.05 per share. CTO’s profit will be $15.82 million for 5.01 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,050.00% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corp by 96,994 shares to 293,608 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 84,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Habit Restaurants Inc.