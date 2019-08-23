As Andersons (ANDE) Share Price Declined, Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Stake; Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Holder First Interstate Bank Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 77,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 80,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 7.00M shares traded or 32.45% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 60,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 24,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 85,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 61,382 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS IS IN JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD $175M ETHANOL PLANT; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS,-ICM COLLABORATE ON NEW BIO-REFINERY; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 – Andersons: Phase One Start Up Is Expected to Occur in 2Q 2019; 25/05/2018 – Andersons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP; 09/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 800 Of Andersons Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Andersons Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANDE); 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Rev $635.7M

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Etf/Usa by 55,019 shares to 55,768 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 61,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 169,935 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Coastline Tru Com accumulated 17,760 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.1% or 30,254 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Ser has invested 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). American Money owns 2,100 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Profund Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 22,025 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 301,330 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 104,886 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa holds 0.06% or 6,219 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sfe Inv Counsel owns 61,092 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Forbes J M & Llp accumulated 78,482 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi holds 300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ANDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 6.55% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group holds 211,565 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 85,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 19,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 423,924 shares. Contravisory Inv Management owns 3,122 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.06% or 7,237 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 26,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walthausen & Ltd Llc accumulated 1.28% or 305,547 shares. 23,000 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Corecommodity Mngmt Llc has 0.26% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 14,465 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 292,677 shares. 37,833 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Asset holds 19,858 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com reported 774,276 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De owns 86 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 84,349 shares to 130,476 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 130,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO).