As Analog Devices Ord (ADI) Stock Rose, Holder Everence Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $378,315; As Cree (CREE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Amg Funds Has Trimmed Stake by $425,277

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Ord (ADI) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 3,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 6,498 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, down from 10,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 2.54M shares traded or 5.68% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 7,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 11,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 19,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 3.14M shares traded or 101.98% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Ord by 17,930 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,649 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Ord (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

