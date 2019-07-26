As Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation Rose, Papp L Roy & Associates Has Increased Its Stake; Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Rose While Mcclain Value Management Decreased Its Holding by $460,941

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 633,075 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 50,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $122.09. About 692,934 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge’s Brazil sugar unit racks up record cane crushing results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP, Bunge to form Brazil bioenergy JV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership invested in 25,287 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company owns 7,493 shares. Moreover, Bennicas And Associates Inc has 0.67% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 347,448 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Yorktown Mngmt &. Moore Management Lp accumulated 665,000 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.16% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bancshares Of America De accumulated 295,139 shares. Fiera invested in 0.01% or 44,100 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 15,953 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 8,235 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Com stated it has 82,898 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited owns 31,396 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 136,816 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Com holds 5.79% or 440,868 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69M for 42.87 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: Analog Devices (ADI) – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWS, SRE, FIS, ADI: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “SunTrust, Cautious on Semiconductors Due to Trade Issues, Has 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Is Upgrading These 4 Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,969 shares to 35,629 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,441 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,037 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 2.18% or 32,800 shares in its portfolio. 322 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 5,873 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 30,250 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 17,061 shares. Cap Ww Invsts, California-based fund reported 4.46 million shares. Montag A & holds 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 5,378 shares. King Luther holds 0% or 4,575 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Bancorp owns 780 shares. Illinois-based First Advisors LP has invested 0.23% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 16,240 were reported by Woodstock. Assetmark Inc reported 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 1,251 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson has 156 shares.