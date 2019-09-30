As Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Trimmed by $354,704 Its Stake; Cortland Advisers Continues to Hold Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 778,414 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 3,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 130,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77 million, down from 134,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.52M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bear Of The Day: Analog Devices (ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 10,549 shares to 195,036 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 25,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68 million for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Trust owns 20,156 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 1,062 shares. Regions Finance reported 12,640 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Limited Partnership reported 24,163 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na invested in 54,023 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,017 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division reported 2,319 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Campbell Newman Asset Inc invested 2.76% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,590 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc holds 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 1,547 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 41,906 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 149,016 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 649,532 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,724 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% or 2,722 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.08 million shares. First Manhattan Co reported 0.02% stake. Kings Point Cap Management owns 654 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc reported 1,133 shares. Cv Starr & Co Trust stated it has 195,000 shares. Da Davidson & holds 55,606 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 3,495 are owned by Callahan Lc. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Co stated it has 74,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridges Inv, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12,078 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 48,690 shares. Moreover, Hartford Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 280 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Narwhal Mngmt reported 29,350 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Sequoia Financial Advsrs reported 6,703 shares.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 54,993 shares to 328,982 shares, valued at $67.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 346,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance, but There Are Questions About Growth – Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream DCF jumped 23% to record $318M in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream: A Fairly Valued, Decent 6% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.