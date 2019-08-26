As Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation Rose, Holder Spf Beheer Bv Trimmed Its Stake by $17.14 Million; Salient Capital Advisors Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Lowered by $9.93 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 146,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.06 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 531,495 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 163,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 740,437 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.95 million, down from 903,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $105.86. About 760,594 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 5.84M shares to 8.24 million shares, valued at $105.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 78,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 0.01% or 11,794 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 21,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford Associate stated it has 7,297 shares. Farmstead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 347,255 shares or 29.8% of their US portfolio. 3,113 were reported by Comm Bank & Trust. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 1,153 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 5.35M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aqr Capital Management has 475,103 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp reported 10,284 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Llc has 76,293 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Grp accumulated 9,146 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Company invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hl Serv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,168 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY) by 140,493 shares to 432,949 shares, valued at $55.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 121,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).