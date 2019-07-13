As Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation Rose, Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Increased Position; Alliancebernstein LP Lowered Its Holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) as Stock Value Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 50,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 10,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.66M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.04. About 554,632 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS ON CANADA’S REVIEW OF RISK-SHARING IN HOUSING; 08/05/2018 – RUSSIA READY TO CONSIDER ADDITION TO IRAN NUKE DEAL: RBC; 24/04/2018 – VALE SA VALE.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 13/03/2018 – CARGOJET INC CJT.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$74 FROM C$71; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND NET SALES C$418M

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 816 shares to 2,296 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 93,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,572 shares to 158,159 shares, valued at $24.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,486 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).