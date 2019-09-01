As Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted by $99.42 Million Its Position; Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding in Firstenergy (FE) as Market Valuation Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 132.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 946,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.77 million, up from 713,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.88M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 4.03 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY REPORTS PACT IN PRINCIPLE WITH CREDITORS IN FIRSTEN; 01/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Generation Units File for Bankruptcy After Seeking Federal Bailout; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q EPS $2.54; 09/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Rating Outlook For Firstenergy’s Ohio Utilities To Positive; 18/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Raising Stakes in Plea for Bailout of Nuclear, Coal; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy To Permanently Deactivate Its 3 Nuclear Power Plants — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – JCP&L Establishes Estimated Restoration Times

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 663,800 shares to 4.92M shares, valued at $210.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 482,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Incorporated reported 4,870 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Gradient Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 32 shares. Primecap Ca invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 675 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 15,402 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund owns 0.17% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 7,323 shares. 35,600 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Weitz Inv Mngmt holds 255,000 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 3,976 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 0.23% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Stevens Capital LP holds 19,594 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma holds 0.82% or 18.51M shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Lpl Financial Ltd accumulated 27,029 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares to 692,065 shares, valued at $87.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 143,616 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 36,049 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 783,406 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 313,563 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.11 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 11,537 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 2.88 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 16,400 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 95,626 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 5,000 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 102,048 shares. Goldman Sachs has 3.64 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc reported 97,750 shares stake.