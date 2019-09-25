As Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation Rose, Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; Renaissance Investment Group Cut Holding in Boeing Company (BA) by $3.42 Million as Market Value Declined

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 36,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 167,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.86 million, down from 203,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 373,920 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $387.79. About 1.42M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $684.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,518 shares to 88,807 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc. Class A.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67 million for 22.63 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Creative Planning invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Kistler reported 16 shares. Papp L Roy & reported 55,371 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Generation Investment Mngmt Llp holds 4.99M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 45,400 shares. Moreover, Webster Natl Bank N A has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 193,264 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0.14% or 5.05 million shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 127 shares stake. Franklin Resource Inc owns 8.99 million shares. 387 were reported by Mcmillion Management. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company reported 27 shares. 18,507 are held by Advisory Services Networks. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0.07% or 13,327 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analog Devices -2% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.61 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $268.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,784 shares to 7,529 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Lc owns 1.05 million shares. Braun Stacey Associates reported 1.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 5,563 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,266 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 73,600 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Steadfast Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 2.96% stake. Argi Investment Ser invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Johnson Counsel owns 9,850 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Madrona Financial Ser Ltd Com holds 0.41% or 1,203 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Mgmt owns 11,184 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Mgmt has 2,737 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Lc stated it has 11,563 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 2,513 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York accumulated 4,605 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Lipe And Dalton stated it has 543 shares.