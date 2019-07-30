As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tirschwell & Loewy Decreased Stake; Huber Capital Management Has Decreased Its Innospec (IOSP) Position by $15.93 Million

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20 million, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 1.03M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 191,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 201,598 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, down from 393,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $94.29. About 81,785 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.41 million for 21.05 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 6,500 shares to 20,662 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 24.79 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

