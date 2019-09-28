As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Decreased Position by $1.79 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Holder Acadian Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.01 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 15,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.12M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 28,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 433,719 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.37M, down from 462,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,813 shares to 4,342 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 114,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Overbrook has 7.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Westpac owns 503,938 shares. Davis Lc holds 400,000 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd reported 0.86% stake. 9,400 are held by Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Com Ltd. Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 44.42 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cordasco Ntwk reported 116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com reported 139,196 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 1,200 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd owns 8,682 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited accumulated 470 shares. Buckingham Capital Management has invested 1.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 621,314 are owned by Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Telesystems (NYSE:MBT) by 42,300 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $18.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 126,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell Financial Bank holds 9,443 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Reik Lc holds 4,180 shares. Choate Advisors has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.23% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,518 shares. Rampart Mgmt Llc invested in 0.12% or 8,919 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Llc invested in 82,365 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 34,544 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tcw Grp Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1.71 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 209,068 shares. 336,515 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com holds 150,016 shares.

