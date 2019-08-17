As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Riverbridge Partners Upped Stake by $3.74 Million; Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Holder Pinnacle Advisory Group Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 35,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 501,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.82M, up from 466,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 20,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 569,645 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41 million, down from 590,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 841,560 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,110 shares. 12 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Regentatlantic Lc accumulated 0.02% or 2,999 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 92,158 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). New York-based Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.25% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ohio-based Huntington State Bank has invested 0.67% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Management Corp has invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Toth Financial Advisory reported 0.02% stake. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0.03% or 121,044 shares in its portfolio. First American Savings Bank invested in 9,628 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 56,921 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $102.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 219,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 894,525 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 506,097 shares. Regions Corporation reported 6,565 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.62% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technologies has 0.07% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 155,924 shares. Tcw Group has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 8,888 shares. Atria Invests invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Wetherby Asset invested in 0.17% or 41,423 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 315,292 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 187,898 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co holds 0% or 51,000 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 153 shares or 0% of the stock.