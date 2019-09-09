As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Its Holding by $1.10 Million; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Market Value Rose, Holder Capital Innovations Has Upped Its Stake

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2049.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 56,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 59,660 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 2,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 435,204 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 5,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 28,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 729,690 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newbrook Lp owns 279,961 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 1.06% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 259,000 shares. Argent Trust invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Cwm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Aviance Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lodge Hill Capital Lc stated it has 105,654 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.09% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Strs Ohio reported 4,066 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 1.69M shares or 0.06% of the stock. United Ser Automobile Association has 0.15% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 491,654 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap holds 0.04% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 123,378 were accumulated by Hsbc Pcl. 1.63 million are owned by Eminence Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Lc holds 29,996 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.14% stake. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 137,315 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Franklin Resource owns 9.01M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Snyder Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.17% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 35,136 shares. 786,905 are held by Prudential Fin. Century has invested 0.24% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,802 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.05% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 97,522 shares. Synovus Financial reported 4,231 shares stake. Bowen Hanes & Com holds 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 3,181 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 2.85M were reported by Fincl Bank Of Mellon.

