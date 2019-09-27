As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Dsam Partners Llp Has Cut Holding by $2.87 Million; Muzinich & Company Holding in Fidus Invt (FDUS) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 25,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 213,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.13M, down from 239,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 563,420 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 32,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The institutional investor held 218,144 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, down from 250,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 60,180 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. 3,100 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares with value of $44,378 were bought by Sherard Shelby E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold FDUS shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.25 million shares or 0.62% less from 6.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,524 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv reported 42,745 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% or 1,354 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 40,273 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 15,185 shares. 60,416 are owned by Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Company Delaware. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bragg Fincl holds 0.03% or 13,011 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James Na accumulated 25,042 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco Ltd accumulated 65,530 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associate owns 213,361 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 25,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 168,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.00 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.66M for 22.90 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15,986 shares to 79,266 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Precision Biosciences Inc by 516,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,135 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).