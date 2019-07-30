As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Generation Investment Management Llp Has Cut by $59.56 Million Its Position; F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Gotham Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 18,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 114,146 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.91 million, up from 95,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $149.98. About 220,902 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 567,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, down from 10.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $121.33. About 620,595 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 45,000 shares to 95,050 shares, valued at $26.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 49,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation holds 229,015 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 186,810 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt invested in 0.95% or 31,017 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh reported 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cohen & Steers has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited holds 15,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Texas Cap Fincl Bank Tx accumulated 3,290 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 30,763 shares. Tompkins Finance invested in 314 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 13,533 shares. Hrt Finance Lc owns 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,924 shares. 3,439 were reported by Hbk L P.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 24.86 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. The insider Rogers Scot Frazier sold $450,080. Shares for $20,331 were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Locoh-Donou Francois sold 3,665 shares worth $595,600. $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Pelzer Francis J.. 1,136 shares valued at $182,707 were sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Friday, February 1. $367,337 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by WHITE ANA MARIA.