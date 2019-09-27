As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rose, Bp Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position; American National Bank Has Upped Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $1.73 Million

American National Bank increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 17,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 53,658 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, up from 36,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 246,084 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 13,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 64,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, down from 77,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 32,018 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 148,059 shares. Ftb Inc has 526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cyrus Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 10,000 shares. Citigroup accumulated 78,926 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.03% or 14,015 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,923 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP owns 1.22 million shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. 109,654 were reported by Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 24,614 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 39,173 are held by Quantitative Mngmt Lc. Westfield Mgmt Com Limited Partnership accumulated 161,170 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sei Invests Com has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Simcoe Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested 14.35% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 8,755 shares to 95,799 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc Corp Common (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,687 shares, and cut its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 60,727 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 77,443 shares. 3,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. 899 are held by Toth Fin Advisory Corporation. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 7.58M shares. Mcf Limited Liability Com owns 444 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Washington Com invested 0.71% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 200 shares. Moreover, Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,239 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,600 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 14,482 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.04% or 9,566 shares in its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,946 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Llc owns 6,729 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 177,734 shares to 183,039 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Grou (NYSE:ICE) by 14,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

