As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Price Rose, Rothschild Asset Management Has Cut Position by $12.73 Million; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Cut Stake by $1.41 Million as Stock Value Rose

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 98.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 121,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 2,034 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 123,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 622,697 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 257,136 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.31M for 10.45 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 4,590 shares to 398,702 shares, valued at $48.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 11,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 963,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,924 shares. Laffer Invs has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Texas Capital National Bank Inc Tx has 0.63% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,290 shares. Bartlett And Communication Limited Com has 313,624 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. 179,491 are held by Raymond James & Assoc. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 11,102 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Interstate National Bank owns 1,462 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Trust Co has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Webster Bankshares N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 136 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc reported 12,629 shares stake. 125,442 were accumulated by Somerville Kurt F. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 48,190 shares. 334 were reported by Optimum Invest. 39,885 were accumulated by Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh. United Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $463.70M for 22.55 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

