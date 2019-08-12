As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Price Rose, Professional Advisory Services Has Cut Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Wms Partners Has Decreased Stake by $334,386

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 137,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, down from 153,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $108.48. About 814,505 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 137,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, down from 140,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 12.31 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,065 are held by Highlander Cap Management Lc. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 185,782 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks accumulated 1.11 million shares or 2.35% of the stock. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division reported 140,258 shares. Kings Point Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 123,038 shares. Capital Ca owns 117,422 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 7,700 shares. General Amer Investors holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 400,686 shares. Greenbrier Prns Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 153,000 shares. First Long Island Ltd Liability has invested 5.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whitnell & has 2.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,575 shares. 2.67M are owned by Steadfast Capital L P. Northstar Inc accumulated 6,613 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 914,802 shares or 1.68% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 3,206 shares to 159,640 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 39,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,255 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw accumulated 0.03% or 222,689 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company owns 93,065 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 43,882 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate owns 179,491 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Com reported 1.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sit Inv Associates has 3,075 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 7.39M shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 1,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Private Advisor Lc holds 10,832 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Jnba Financial Advisors owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 14,482 shares stake. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 2.48% or 15,109 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.23 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.