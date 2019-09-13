As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Price Rose, Holder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $45.83 Million; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Share Value Declined, Holder Rr Advisors Has Lowered by $1.01 Million Its Position

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $507,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 3,410 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 406 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 17,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 billion, down from 17,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 9,931 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI)

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67 million for 23.78 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.