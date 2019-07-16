As Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Decreased Stake; Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose While Northeast Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $636,708

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 714,476 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 36,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.77. About 1.62M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart close to buying majority stake in Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 24/05/2018 – Walmart Joins Silicon Valley in Courting Moms Returning to Work; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 14/03/2018 – Walmart Plans to Expand Grocery Delivery Service (Video); 02/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE LOOKING AT BUYING PILLPACK: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.54 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 1.14% or 93,567 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Lc owns 17,061 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 26,516 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 60,964 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.34% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 26,525 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.76% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. California-based United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 287,241 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 2,961 are owned by Hl Finance Services Ltd Limited Liability Company. City has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cna Financial Corporation reported 0.89% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 9,902 shares to 29,666 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 556 shares to 9,184 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

