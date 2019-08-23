As Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Raised Holding by $1.09 Million; Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lowered Holding by $1.90 Million as Share Price Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 1.19 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 10,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 121,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, up from 110,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 2.54 million shares traded or 5.68% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ghp Investment holds 0.45% or 33,485 shares. Cibc Markets Inc reported 16,203 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 605,996 shares. Franklin Inc owns 9.01 million shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 77,126 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Lc stated it has 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 3,000 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,961 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bessemer Gru reported 1,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).