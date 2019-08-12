As Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose, Investment Management Of Virginia Lowered Its Holding by $423,675; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Raised Holding by $1.67 Million

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 11,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.71 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.88 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold $123,120 worth of stock or 342 shares.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares to 394,706 shares, valued at $46.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 69,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,247 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.68 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,010 shares to 8,402 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 39,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).