As Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Increased Its Holding by $38.15 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut by $7.77 Million Its Position

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.40M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94M, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 6 shares stake. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division owns 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,007 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 38,646 shares. D L Carlson Gp Incorporated stated it has 3,282 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 4,476 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Timucuan Asset Fl stated it has 820,650 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 12 shares. Bb&T reported 129,109 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0.39% stake. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 2,193 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company has 48,424 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability has invested 1.28% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.