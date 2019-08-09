As Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose, Agf Investments America Has Decreased Holding by $1.13 Million; As Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Stock Price Declined, Signia Capital Management Decreased by $309,288 Its Stake

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 2,171 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 10,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 45,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, down from 55,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.21. About 89,046 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Lc has 0.08% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Bokf Na reported 538,513 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 10,160 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.15% or 327,170 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc holds 0.02% or 47,620 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Lc owns 0.01% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 21,541 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Walthausen Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Ameritas accumulated 2,268 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 66,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Carroll Assoc holds 0% or 4 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0% stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $463.70 million for 22.79 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9,872 shares to 69,989 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler stated it has 16 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 43,856 shares. Conning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma holds 84,528 shares. Aimz Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 13,555 shares. Agf invested in 20,643 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Finemark Retail Bank & Tru reported 2,434 shares stake. St Germain D J Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,875 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 184,564 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nuwave Management Limited Liability invested 0.71% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 21,433 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 2,349 shares. King Luther Management Corporation reported 0% stake.