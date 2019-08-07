As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Value Rose, Stephens Decreased Stake; Palestra Capital Management Increased Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $39.74 Million as Valuation Declined

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26 million, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $181.36. About 1.36M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 6,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 43,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 50,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.28. About 2.87 million shares traded or 6.21% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F.. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.05 million shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $96.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 7,368 shares to 37,853 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $472.27M for 22.39 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.