As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Value Rose, Hemenway Trust Company Boosted by $1.77 Million Its Holding; Rr Advisors Increases Position in Genesis Energy LP Houston Com (GEL)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 186,627 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65 million, up from 169,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 581,111 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (GEL) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 657,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.56M, up from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 178,318 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades debt ratings of Notting Hill Housing Trust to Baa1 and upgrades the debt rating of GenFinance Il Plc to Baa1 with stable outlooks, following the creation of Notting Hill Genesis; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Debuts All-Electric Essentia Concept at New York Show; 25/05/2018 – TBC BANK – SUBSIDIARY JSC TBC BANK ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER AND UNDERWRITER FOR EUROPEAN BANK FOR GEL 120 MLN EUROBOND ISSUE UNDER GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMM; 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Net $8.03M; 28/03/2018 – Electrifying Escapism: Genesis Reveals Essentia Concept at New York International Auto Show; 15/03/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Discusses Recent Regulatory Policy Revision; 19/04/2018 – B. Braun to Introduce 1-Ounce Prontosan® Wound Gel X at SAWC; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Takes Actions on Genesis Solar LLC’s $702MM Trust Certificates

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $84,000 activity.

