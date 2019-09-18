As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Value Rose, Eaton Vance Management Lowered by $1.85 Million Its Stake; Auxier Asset Management Trimmed Holding in America Movil Adr (AMX) by $337,400

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 16,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 915,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.35M, down from 932,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.21M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 324,269 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72M, down from 348,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 2.09M shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analog Devices Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,691 were accumulated by Diamond Hill Capital Inc. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 1,017 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.82M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co stated it has 64,162 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest Mgmt holds 4,994 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Inc invested in 387 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 33,777 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.37% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.5% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 305,653 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 85,328 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Financial Service accumulated 3,100 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 10,145 shares. Dsam (London) has invested 3% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Legal General Gp Plc has 0.16% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2.60 million shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 17,132 shares to 716,868 shares, valued at $125.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67M for 23.62 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12B for 11.11 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “America Movil SA de CV (AMX) CEO Daniel Aboumrad on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” published on January 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Consumer Demands Grow Alongside the Innovative Telecom Market – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil urges regulator to split up Televisa – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.