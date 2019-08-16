As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Holding by $57.97 Million; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Has Lifted by $52.50 Million

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1660.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 552,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 585,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 33,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $110.9. About 1.23M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3.03 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.31M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.29. About 345,478 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 233,504 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Advisor Prns Ltd Llc holds 2,867 shares. Principal Financial owns 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 183,585 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 7,254 shares. American Inc stated it has 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 179 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,906 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 14,991 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 1.51 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 11,147 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 89,261 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 151,148 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 322 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 46,760 shares stake. First Personal Fin Services holds 0.01% or 409 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 0.53% or 8,500 shares. Fdx reported 22,113 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0.23% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pitcairn Co holds 0.08% or 7,171 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invs reported 20,643 shares stake. 275,741 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt. Primecap Management Co Ca reported 5.80 million shares. Moreover, Tradition Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,470 shares. Findlay Park Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Woodstock Corporation invested in 0.31% or 16,240 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,045 shares to 5,340 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,922 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).