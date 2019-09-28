As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose, Holder Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding; Credit Suisse Ag Increased Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) by $2.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 269,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 4,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 274,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 44.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 19,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 64,552 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, up from 44,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 755,317 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 4.82 million shares to 5.77 million shares, valued at $132.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 190,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Savings Bank Of Stockton reported 17,182 shares. Smith Salley has invested 1.24% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company owns 135,988 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Conning reported 5,828 shares stake. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First American Bancshares has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 10,806 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 17,960 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca accumulated 42,947 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 118,246 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Communications Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.57% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 20,018 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,400 shares. Dana accumulated 28,319 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 141 shares. Cleararc Inc reported 5,524 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:PBF) by 163,391 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 61,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,738 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).