As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Boosted Position; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $5.75 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 128,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 664,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.95M, up from 535,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 256,217 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 39.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 383,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.15M, down from 633,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 7.65 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $371.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 49,662 shares to 869,277 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 564,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 175,840 shares. Amp Invsts Limited stated it has 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 248,331 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 90,338 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs has 19,200 shares. Citigroup reported 378,690 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Glaxis Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kennedy Management owns 241,162 shares. Ion Asset Mgmt has 24,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Company Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 59,170 shares. Sei Invests Communications stated it has 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Montag And Caldwell Ltd reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $76.86 million for 59.07 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi has 83,756 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. 10.81M were accumulated by Fmr Lc. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 237,796 shares. Great Lakes Lc has invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Capital accumulated 7.77 million shares. Bsw Wealth Partners owns 530 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street holds 14.78M shares. Madison holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 518,864 shares. Platinum Invest Management Limited stated it has 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Weiss Multi has 50,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). King Luther Capital stated it has 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 7,810 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers. Riverhead Capital Management Lc owns 0.16% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 37,913 shares. Huntington State Bank owns 387,191 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 13,212 shares to 690,169 shares, valued at $104.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,694 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

