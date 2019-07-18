As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Trimmed by $1.10 Million Its Stake; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Holder Btr Capital Management Upped Position

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,568 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 60,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 646,101 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 28,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 1.90M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 7,265 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) by 7,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,204 shares, and cut its stake in Sect Spdr Health Care Select (XLV).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Wins Contract to Help Build the Largest Shipyard in the Arabian Gulf – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 28,692 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 17,185 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 14,205 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Utah Retirement reported 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hutchinson Capital Ca holds 246,158 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt owns 73,568 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 2,146 shares. Parsec Financial has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Co accumulated 8,911 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 429 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 335 shares stake.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on November 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Harmonic, Analog, GOL, JetBlue and AZUL highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWS, SRE, FIS, ADI: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 30,891 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.05% or 1.00 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1,495 shares. Moreover, Cadence Mgmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 5,729 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ent Services has invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Paloma Mgmt holds 0.23% or 89,784 shares in its portfolio. Loews Corporation reported 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd owns 302,950 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% or 65,736 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com stated it has 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Covington Management reported 50,566 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Limited Company has 2,124 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.12% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.77 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.