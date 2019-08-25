As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose, Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Lifted Holding; Ptc (PTC) Shares Declined While Advisory Research Has Decreased by $427,708 Its Stake

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Incorporated (PTC) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 4,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 6,736 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 11,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Ptc Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.10 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38 million shares traded or 80.56% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) By 28%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC -11% after beat-and-lower, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GlobalFoundries Transforms Training and New Technician Skill Adoption with PTC’s Vuforia Augmented Reality Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “IDC MarketScape Recognizes PTC as a Global Industrial IoT Platform Leader – Financial Post” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc by 17,305 shares to 299,775 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 4,131 shares. Cibc Mkts Incorporated reported 5,904 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co has invested 0.08% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Franklin Res has 0.04% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 175,975 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,088 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn Limited Partnership reported 31,657 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 15,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc owns 27,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 2,441 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser Inc has 0.05% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 2.59 million were accumulated by Oz Lp. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 21,500 shares. Twin Tree Management LP owns 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 13,356 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97 million for 49.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table has 4,336 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Glenmede Commerce Na invested in 11,885 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 7,699 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.15% or 557,975 shares. Jericho Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.83M shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Invesco holds 0.27% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 7.61 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 106,095 shares. Ftb Incorporated holds 45,899 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 1,074 shares. Allstate invested in 41,862 shares. Charter Trust accumulated 9,987 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,458 shares.